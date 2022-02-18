Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eli and Jack return, Johnny plays Gabi, and DiMera Island chaos

Eli’s back on screen just in time to help Lani after meeting her bio dad, TR. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal the show’s back with a vengeance.

After a long two-week hiatus, Days fans are in for a rollercoaster ride of a week. Although the daytime drama didn’t have a major cliffhanger leading into the Olympic preemption, spoilers have revealed several jaw-dropping moments are coming.

Eli and Jack are back in Salem

A few characters pop up in Salem when Days of our Lives returns. Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Eli (Lamon Archey) are kicking things off. They are back on the canvas just in the nick of time because their families need them.

The reason Jack has come back has to do with a missing Abigail (Marci Miller). While Chad (Billy Flynn) gets some crucial information from Tony (Thaao Penghlis), Jack demands answers from Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Over with Eli, he comes home to discover Lani’s (Sal Stowers) bio dad TR (William Christian) has shown up in town. Now that Lani has Eli to lean on, Paulina (Jackée Harry) turns to Abe (James Reynolds) to help her protect her family.

Things heat up on DiMera Island

The DiMera Island drama comes to a head as Abigail turns the tables on Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). Meanwhile, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has finally had enough of being held captive and plots her escape.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) also plan to free themselves from Kristen’s clutches. Their plan hits a snag when they run into Sarah, who fills them in on her unbelievable hostage story.

It’s only a matter of time before more Salemites arrive on DiMera Island, blowing up several dirty little secrets.

JoDevil manipulates Gabi and other Salem news

Now that a possessed Johnny (Carson Boatman) has caused a rift between Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash), JoDevil continues to play Gabi like a fiddle. When Gabi pulls the wool over Jake’s eyes, it could mean the end of their relationship.

Speaking of the devil, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) start to question whether Salem is devil-free.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) learns his new cell-mate is none other than his enemy, Clyde Weston (James Read). The two men butt heads as they deal with their new reality.

All of this plus, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asks Brady (Eric Martsolf) for a favor, and Nancy (Patrika Darbo) seeks out Marlena (Deidre Hall) for advice on how to deal with Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) betrayal.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) risks it all to prove Rafe’s (Galen Gering) innocence, while Tripp (Lucas Adams) fills Chanel (Raven Bowens) in on his plans to propose to Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Who’s excited to have Days back on the small screen?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.