The Young and the Restless: Will Billy stop Victoria from marrying Ashland?

Billy is determined to destroy Ashland and Victoria’s Italian wedding. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Newman men come together to protect one of their own.

Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding will bring a whole lot of drama to the hit CBS show. A wedding rarely goes off without a hitch in the soap opera world, and Y&R is pulling out all the stops to keep viewers guessing whether the couple gets married or not.

There are very few people in Genoa City that support the wedding, and if one troublemaking resident gets his wish, the marriage won’t happen.

Victor warns Ashland

The walls are closing in on Ashland as his secrets keep exploding all around him. Nick (Joshua Morrow) just uncovered Ashland’s true identity, and that wasn’t the end of what he’s hiding either.

One preview video features Ashland confessing another secret to Victoria. When he shares it involves a crime, Victoria demands answers as her doubts about Ashland continue to grow.

While Victoria begins to question marrying her fiance, Victor (Eric Braeden) is determined to ensure her wedding isn’t ruined. The mustache warns Ashland that he won’t let anyone or anything ruin his daughter’s special day.

It could be that Victor is talking about Ashland and his secrets. Then again, Billy (Jason Thompson) has made it his number one priority to stop Victoria from marrying Ashland.

Can anyone prevent Billy from disrupting the wedding?

The latest preview video shows Victoria informing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Billy will do anything to derail the ceremony. Victoria knows all too well that when Billy gets something in his head, nothing can stop him from going through with a plan.

Adam (Mark Grossman) steps in to help prevent drama at Victoria’s wedding. Yes, it seems he is taking his new truce with her very seriously, including taking on Billy boy.

The two men have another showdown. Adam reminds Billy that Victoria has made her choice. In true Billy fashion, he doesn’t listen, declaring it isn’t over until she says I do.

There is no love lost between these two guys, so fans can expect Billy’s words not to sit well with Adam. Perhaps it’s that conversation that leads Victor to have a stern chat with Ashland.

Other The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy doesn’t back down despite his talk with Adam. Chaos erupts at the Italian wedding, and by the end of the week, Y&R fans will know if Victoria goes through with the ceremony.

Do you think Billy will ruin Ashland and Victoria’s wedding?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.