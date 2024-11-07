The Young and the Restless stars Peter Bergman, Jess Walton, and more tease ‘glorious’ 13,000th episode

The Young and the Restless stars teased fans about the milestone 13,000th episode of the CBS soap.

On Wednesday, November 13, Y&R will air the show’s 13,000th episode.

It’s quite a milestone in this day and age where soaps are not what they used to be.

The episode focuses on Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon’s (Bryton James) wedding at the newly rebuilt Newman family home.

Today, we saw Victor (Eric Braeden) unveil his surprise of the original home to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Ahead of the episode, several Y&R stars gushed about being back on that set and hitting such a milestone.

The Young and the Restless stars ‘glorious’ episode

Peter Bergman (Jack) helped kick off the inside look for fans at filming the episode, declaring, “You don’t see those big round numbers” and “It’s a big deal.”

Y&R viewers get their first look at the return of Eileen Davidian as Ashley. The actress can’t quite grasp the milestone, and we must agree that it’s an “insane” amount of television.

Meanwhile, Kate Linder (Esther), Christel Khalil (Lily), Bryton, and Sean Dominic (Nate) gushed over the “special day” of filming the Dabby wedding. Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) was “honored” to be part of the “legacy moment.”

Jess Walton returns in person as Jill for the special episode. The actress didn’t hold back from sharing her feelings about being part of it all.

“It is glorious being back here. I am really, really enjoying it,” Jess said. “These are some of my oldest friends. I mean, this is almost 40 years. I don’t have that many people outside of the show that I’ve known for 40 years.”

The love the Y&R stars have for each other is evident in the video. Both Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Jason Thompson (Billy) expressed their happiness that so many cast members got to be together for the very special on and off-screen occasion.

Melody admitted it was hard to “fathom” the show hitting 13,000 episodes because it’s a “moving train,” and she doesn’t think in terms of episodes or even seasons of the show.

The newly built Newman family home has Y&R stars in their feelings

While the milestone episode was undoubtedly on everyone’s minds, many of the stars couldn’t get over being back on set in the new replica of the original Newman family home.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Eric and Melody were moved to tears when they saw it for the first time.

Beth Maitland, as Traci, can be heard telling Jack how surreal it is how much the home looks like the original. Even Eric admitted he never thought he would be so attached to a set, but that is the case with this one.

Melissa called having that set for the location of Devon and Abby’s wedding an “honor.” It means a lot to Melissa to be part of the episode, especially since Y&R was such a big part of her childhood.

Jason thinks the setting and wedding are a “nice token of appreciation to the fans” to give them a familiar place they loved so much.

There were smiles all around as the cast was in and out of character on the big day. However, Bryton left fans with a tease of something big shocking the guests at Dabby’s wedding, so be sure to tune in.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.