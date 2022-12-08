The Young and the Restless stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman seemingly confirm dating rumors

Courtney and Mark have sparked dating rumors for months. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Young and the Restless stars Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman have seemingly confirmed they are dating.

Months after the rumor mill began buzzing that Mark (Adam) and Courtney (Sally) had taken their on-screen romance off-screen, they appear to no longer be hiding the relationship.

Taking to Instagram, Courtney shared a photo of her and Mark on vacation.

The red-headed beauty sat in front of her man in a dock-like setting, rocking black shorts and a t-shirt.

Courtney’s leaning back into Mark, who has his arms draped over her.

They are all smiles in the photo with the most stunning view in the background.

There was no caption on the adorable photo, but Courtney did tag Mark and Primitive Xpeditions while also revealing they were at Punta Laguna Reserva Del Mono Araña.

Pic credit: @thecourtneyhope/Instagram

Y&R stars Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope spark dating rumors

This fall, speculation began to mount that the two Y&R stars were dating in real life. The rumor mill began buzzing just as their on-screen alter egos split.

Mark got the ball rolling with an Instagram post of the cast hanging out that had him standing next to Courtney. Although Bryton James (Devon), Conner Floyd (Chance), and Rory Gibson (Noah) were in the photo, it was Courtney and Mark that caught people’s attention.

The only caption on the Instagram Post was a few emojis indicating it was Halloween time.

Courtney also had speculation mounting when she shared a video of her and Mark dressed up for Halloween. She didn’t give much away in the caption and didn’t tag Mark in the video.

“As a caterpillar becomes a butterfly, so must you become Derelicte! #hanselsohottrightnowhansel,” was the caption on the Instagram post.

Courtney and Mark stay mum on romance

While they have shared a few pictures on social media indicating they are a couple, neither Courtney nor Mark have spoken out on their relationship. It’s not a surprise either, considering they are both private people.

Mark was previously linked to their The Young and the Restless costar Sharon Case (Sharon).

Courtney dated General Hospital star Chad Duell for years before they tied the knot in October 2021, only to separate two months later. Although she recently reflected on her brief marriage, Courtney and Chad both remain tight-lipped regarding what happened between them.

Y&R fans shouldn’t expect a public confirmation from Mark Grossman or Courtney Hope anytime soon. The smiles on their faces in her recent Instagram Story make it pretty clear they are together and happy.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.