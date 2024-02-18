The Young and the Restless star Trevor St. John previews powerful new movie, gets support from costars

The Young and the Restless star Trevor St. John has a powerful new movie, A Good Enough Day, and he’s revealing why the project is close to his heart.

Trevor shows a whole new side of himself in A Good Enough Day, where he plays a character vastly different from the scheming and selfish Tucker.

The actor recently opened up about the film he stars in and wrote and directed.

It was a family affair for Trevor because his stepfather, Don Hamilton, funded the film that Trevor and his cousins, Brett Clothier-Sharman and Graham Sharman, created.

Speaking with Soaps In Depth, Trevor shared he enlisted two soap alums to go on this journey with him.

One Life To Live alum Sherri Saum (Keri) and General Hospital alum Josh Wingate (Carter) are pivotal in the cast.

The powerful new film has Trevor playing Tyler Hamilton, a terminally ill man. To prepare for death, Tyler reaches out to those he hurt and neglected, including his ex-wife, played by Sherri.

“It’s got to be about estranged relationships, and he’s got to mend them in this short period of time. And so, from that kind of spine, we created all the relationships and the history between the character that I play and his family, particularly his daughter from whom he is estranged. That was the germ of it,” he shared with SID.

Trevor makes his directorial debut with A Good Enough Day and admits he was confident he could do the film proud. The soap star reveals he had to rely on his cousins to help separate his acting and directing jobs.

A Good Enough Day came together and was shot during the pandemic, something Trevor thinks makes the film work even better. The movie is now available on Apple TV and Amazon.

Trevor hopes people will enjoy it despite the tough topic because it has a lot of heart and reminds us what’s important in life.

Some of Trevor’s Y&R costars have seen the film and praised his work while encouraging people to watch it.

Trevor St. John gets support from his The Young and the Restless costars

Eileen Davidson (Ashley) was one of the first to give Trevor props for his film, gushing over what he created.

“I was deeply moved by this lovely film and you will be too! Co-written and directed by and starring my friend and colleague @trevorstj. Watch now on #amazon and #appletv,” she wrote as her caption accompanying a poster for the film.

Bryton James (Devon) oozed with happiness and pride for his on-screen dad and A Good Enough Day.

“I can’t even begin to say enough, about the quality of work that was put into this film… Please use the link in my bio to check out an incredibly touching story, Co-written, directed by and starring my incredibly talented TV Dad, @trevorstj #amazon #appletv,” he expressed.

Trevor St. John from The Young and the Restless takes a role like soap fans have never seen him before in A Good Enough Day! Be sure to check it out and let us know your thoughts.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.