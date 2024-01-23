The Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman celebrates milestone as Lauren Fenmore

The Young and the Restless fan favorite Tracey E. Bregman celebrates a milestone anniversary as Lauren Fenmore on the hit CBS soap.

It’s hard to remember a time when Lauren wasn’t on either Y&R or The Bold and the Beautiful.

That’s because Tracey has been bringing life to Lauren for over four decades.

The other day, the talented actress took to Instagram to reflect on 41 years of playing Lauren on the anniversary of her character’s Genoa City debut.

Tracey shared a video of behind-the-scenes moments and on-screen fun she’s endured over the years.

“Okay this is #41 today on @youngandrestlesscbs @cbstv I can’t believe how fast time has gone and yet, my heart is filled with all the times and memories of all the amazing storylines and amazing actors, producers, writers and crew I’ve had the honor of working with. Thank you and I’m so grateful don’t seem to do what I’m feeling justice. Here’s to the future!! #soaps #daytimetv #actress #love #happyplace #gratitude #thankyou,” was the caption on her Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Tracey’s post to become flooded with love and congratulations from some familiar faces.

The Young and the Restless stars react to Tracey E. Bregman’s milestone anniversary as Lauren Fenmore

“What?! Seems like yesterday. Congratulations my amazing and talented beauty!!! Grateful every single day for you. ❤️” wrote Beth Maitland (Traci).

Greg Rikarrt (Kevin), Kate Linder (Esther), Laurlee Bell (Christine), and Days of our Lives alum Kristian Alfonso (Hope) all shared congratulations to Tracey on 41 years of playing Lauren.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont (Bill) and Y&R star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) also replied with emojis to express their happiness for their friend.

Pic credit: @traceybregman1/Instagram

What’s next for Lauren on The Young and the Restless?

Tracey’s anniversary seems to be perfect timing as Lauren finds herself embroiled in Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) sobriety battle. It has placed Lauren more on the front burner after having the vet in the background for a while.

This story has only just begun, too. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Lauren are stepping up to help Nikki during this challenging time.

Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is back on the canvas, he and Lauren will hopefully get a juicy storyline. After all, they just renewed their wedding vows, so it’s definitely time for a bit of drama or chaos in the Baldwin marriage.

Congrats to Tracey E. Bregman on 41 years of playing Lauren Fenmore on the hit CBS soap and making fans happy every time she is on-screen.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.