The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian teases Danny, Christine, and Phyllis love triangle for Season 51

The Young and the Restless kicked off Season 51 of the hit CBS soap on Tuesday, October 3.

Michael Damian brought rockstar Danny Romalotti back to Y&R days before the new season kicked off.

The fan favorite returns for an extended stay that will have The Young and the Restless viewers in nostalgia mode as an iconic love triangle is revisited.

There’s been a lot of speculation that Danny will again be torn between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Well, those rumors are true, and the storyline will be a key one for part of Season 51 of the daytime drama.

This week, Michael opened up about his return, giving Y&R fans a glimpse at the reignited love triangle.

The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian teases Danny, Christine, and Phyllis love triangle

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Michael opened up about the latest chapter between Danny and Christine following her split from Paul (Doug Davidson).

“I think the fans are really going to enjoy this,” Michael shared. “The writers are keeping it real with all of that history and the great story that can go along with it. The fans have been on this roller-coaster ride with Danny and Cricket for a long time so I think they’ll be treated to some good story.”

Michael admitted that he’s been having a ton of fun filming this storyline because the characters have more of a light-heartedness to them as opposed to all the drama. The actor also gave props to everyone involved in making the show for his good time.

One person not thrilled with Christine and Danny spending time together is, of course, Phyllis.

“Phyllis is in rehabilitation mode where she’s trying to be a good person now and I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s see it.’ It’s very interesting dynamics. Phyllis is like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re still not over her!’ So, it’s kind of fun,” he shared with the outlet.

Michael Damian shares message to Y&R fans

In the interview, Michael also let Y&R fans know he’s been reading all their messages, including the questions about his new storyline.

Although he isn’t giving any spoilers away, Michael did have a message for all those anxiously waiting to see what happens.

The actor gave a shout-out to his fans for being so patient. Michael promised there is a lot of story to unfold, and the journey will be worth the wait.

Along with the return of Michael, Veronica Redd is back as Mamie and Hayley Erin has returned in a new role.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hayley is excited to be back on the show that started her soap career.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.