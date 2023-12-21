The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) teared up as she remembered her friend Billy Miller at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Melissa and Billy became friends while on All My Children and Y&R.

Billy passed away in September, and his death rocked the soap world.

The General Hospital alum impacted so many, who continue to mourn and honor him at the same time.

Earlier this month at the Daytime Emmy Awards, the show paid tribute to all those lost this year, including Billy, with an emotional In Memoriam.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Before the show started, though, Melissa walked the red carpet where she was asked about the loss of her friend.

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan tears up remembering Billy Miller at the Daytime Emmys

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Melissa got emotional when asked about Billy and being without him at the awards show.

“I don’t want to cry. It’s, um, he’s the greatest, and being here, there are a lot of Billy memories because he, like, won 100 of these because he was so good. He was just the best,” she said, smiling and crying.

Melissa shared her love not only for Billy but for his mom and sister. The actress spoke about the Daytime Emmys being a reminder of him.

“It’s emotional, but his amazing work and his amazing generosity and memory will live on forever,” the Y&R beauty stated.

Along with remembering Billy at the Daytime Emmys, Melissa shared that the entire The Young and the Restless family continuously works to keep his legacy alive.

“We’re always sharing stories because he was such a riot. He was so funny that we’re like, ‘Billy would love that. Billy would do that. Billy would think that was funny.’ We just talk about him a lot and keep his memory alive because I know he’s here with us tonight for sure,” Melissa shared.

More Y&R stars honor Billy Miller at the Daytime Emmys

Melissa wasn’t the only Y&R star getting emotional about Billy on the red carpet.

Kate Linder (Esther) admitted to being very sad, yet also feeling Billy’s presence at the awards show. The actress commented on his acting talent but gushed over his smile, eyes, and Billy just simply being a kind person.

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) got choked up when asked about her former General Hospital costar, who she called “such a bright star.” Like so many others, Brytni expressed how much Billy is missed and the hole he left in so many, saying the world is a little bit darker without him.

Bryton James (Devon) revealed the cast and crew at Y&R are doing the best they can, considering the circumstances. The actor referred to Billy as “one of the best” before wishing the best for Billy’s family.

There’s no question that Bily Miller is deeply missed by his The Young and the Restless family despite him moving on from the show years before his death. Billy made an impression on that set that still holds strong today.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.