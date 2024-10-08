The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden shares fun secret while reacting to Victor Newman bloopers

Eric Braeden fans have been given a treat in the form of bloopers from The Young and the Restless star playing Victor Newman.

For over four decades, Y&R fans have enjoyed Eric playing the mustache in all his glory.

There’s no question that Eric has made Victor a legendary character, but that doesn’t mean the actor doesn’t have his moments.

Even someone as talented as Eric messes up now and again.

The other day, one X user shared a TikTok that compiled some of Eric’s most hilarious bloopers from the hit CBS soap.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It turns out the video had The Young and the Restless fans and Eric laughing out loud.

The Young and the Restless Victor Newman bloopers

In the footage, Eric makes a hilarious joke about diarrhea in a scene with Peter Bergman (Jack) as they talk about Adam (Mark Grossman).

The bloopers also feature Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria). One scene with Justin features Eric spitting out champagne because, well, it tasted like “s**t.”

The best blooper is undoubtedly a scene with Victor going off on Paul (Doug Davidson) about Billy (Jason Thompson). Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are also in the clip that sees Eric leave his cast cracking up with his hilarious flubs.

There’s even a scene with Victor, Nick, and Nikki that leaves Eric in stitches. The talented actor can’t stop laughing, and we are so here for him having fun at his own expense.

“@EBraeden I just saw this video on TikTok 😘🤣,” was the caption on the X featuring the bloopers.

@EBraeden I just saw this video on TikTok 😘🤣 pic.twitter.com/q07nglaBjp — Pink Freud Hokie School Bonds 🪷 🐺⚖️🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@PinkFreudHokie) October 5, 2024

Eric Braeden shares Y&R secret after Victor Newman blooper reel hits social media

Eric didn’t take long to reply to the hilarious video after being tagged. Those who follow Eric on social media know he also loves to interact with fans and the haters.

This time, he took the opportunity to spill a The Young and the Restless secret about filming with Doug.

“HAAAAAHAHAHAHA! When DOUG DAVIDSON and I had scenes, we often had to stop the dialogue bec we were both doubling over!!” the actor wrote.

Pic credit: @PinkFreudHokie/X

When the X user replied with love and expressed how they had to share the video, Eric once again took time to reply.

“Thank you for reminding me! Love those!!” Eric stated.

Pic credit: @PinkFreudHokie/X

The Young and the Restless has been gearing up for November sweeps, so fans will continue to see Eric in front and center as Victor wreaks havoc on Genoa City.

Plus, we are getting a Devon (Bryton James) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) wedding, so be sure to keep watching.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.