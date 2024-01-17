The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden shares cancer update

The Young and the Restless fan favorite Eric Braeden has shared a cancer update with fans as the one-year mark of his diagnosis approaches.

Last spring, Eric, who has played Victor Newman on Y&R for over for decades, revealed he was battling bladder cancer.

Eric underwent treatment once a week to fight the cancer while still appearing on the hit CBS soap.

Eric was written off for a short period, but only for a couple of weeks.

In August, Eric announced that after months of treatment and the fight of his life, he was cancer-free.

Now, almost a year after Eric learned he had cancer, the actor has even more news for his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Eric shared a fun video of him jamming out in his car. Dressed in a tracksuit with sunglasses on, Eric did a little chair or rather car dancing to the song I Miss You Like The Deserts Miss The Rain by Sade.

“Feeling better and better! F YOU, CANCER!” was the caption written on the IG post.

Eric didn’t say anything in the video. Instead, he simply showed that he was feeling just fine.

Several of Eric’s Y&R colleagues had things to say in the comments section of his cancer update video.

Beth Maitland (Traci), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Lauralee Bell (Christine), and The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) all replied with heart emojis.

“I’d hate to be behind you at a stoplight! 😂” wrote Doug Davidson (ex-Paul), while Daniel Goddard (ex-Cain) replied, “My brother!”

That’s not the only update Eric shared about how he’s feeling these days.

Eric Braeden shares Y&R behind-the-scenes fun

Earlier this month, Eric shared a video to Instagram of him and his on-screen daughter Amelia Heinle (Victoria) after they finished a scene. They are getting their groove on to celebrate being done filming.

Amelia doesn’t hold back shaking her thing, while Eric proves he’s still got moves at age 82 and after fighting cancer. It was smiles all around for the father and daughter duo taking a break from all the on-screen drama with their alter egos.

“Happy to be finished with all the dialogue!” Eric wrote as a caption for the video.

They definitely need a break from all the Newman family drama.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) nightmare is far from over, which means more worries for Victor.

In fact, more Y&R spoilers reveal that Victor hovers to protect Nikki. Adding more fuel to Victor’s protectiveness is Seth (Brian Gaskill), Nikki’s new sponsor, about whom Victor doesn’t have the best feelings.

Eric Braeden is cancer-free, and he’s showing Y&R fans just how well he’s feeling.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.