The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson and General Hospital’s Josh Swickard tease new Christmas movie

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson and General Hospital hunk Josh Swickard are working together for the first time in a new Christmas movie.

Eileen and Josh play mother and son in the Netflix film Holiday In The Vineyards, which drops today on the streaming service. They are joined by The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle, making the movie a real treat for soap fans.

The movie features Josh as Carter, a spoiled big-city guy who goes undercover to buy a small winery for his family’s company.

However, Carter faces an obstacle in Valentina (Sol Rodriguez), a single mom working to protect the small vineyard Carter hopes to buy.

In true holiday film fashion, Carter falls for Valentina as the walls close in on his lie, and things get worse when his mother, Morgan, played by Eileen, arrives to get the deal done.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Josh and Eileen recently opened up about working together as they promoted the film.

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson talks Holiday In The Vineyards

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Eileen admitted she was thrilled to work on the Netflix flick. The Y&R starlet enjoyed playing Morgan, a woman who made it on her own after being widowed.

“She has a bit of an edge and tends to lean a little on being ruthless, because the most important thing to her is her company and keeping the vineyards going. Now she wants her ne’er-do-well son to take responsibility and start stepping up more,” Eileen spilled.

The actress explained Morgan is basically testing her son because she wants him to step up and take over the business. Eileen admitted filming went quickly but she loved every minute of it.

“I think it’s a really cute movie!” she expressed before adding, “It was really fun working with Josh and Annika.”

NetFlix is uncorking a cinematic treat on December 13, with the new comedy " Holiday in the Vineyardshttps://t.co/L3PEWBBZAC — #bcwine trends (@BCWineTrends) December 10, 2023

What did General Hospital star Josh Swickard say about his new Christmas film?

Josh also chatted with Soap Opera Digest about Holiday In The Vineyards. The first thing the General Hospital hunk did was gush over working with the legendary Eileen Davidson.

“Eileen Davidson was phenomenal. I had not met her prior to working on this film and she was so kind and considerate and I thought our scenes together went so well. I really enjoyed working with her and I hope we get to work together again because she was awesome and a sweet person,” he shared.

Annika also got mad props from Josh. They hadn’t worked together before but Josh said they clicked instantly, crediting them working on soaps for helping build the bond.

When it comes to Carter, Josh reiterated his character’s playboy ways while making it clear Carter isn’t a bad guy and does have good intentions. Josh called the movie a feel-good holiday film that he hopes will make people smile.

Be sure to check out Josh, Eileen, and Annika in Holiday In The Vineyards, which is streaming now on Netflix.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.