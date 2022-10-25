The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope reflects on her split from General Hospital’s Chad Duell

Courtney had a lot to say about the past year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope has reflected on her split from General Hospital star Chad Duell on what would have been their first wedding anniversary.

Chad and Courtney wed in a Til Death wedding in 2021, days before Halloween and five years of dating.

However, they split only two months later without either of them making an official announcement.

The former couple simply wiped their social media clean with Soap Opera Digest confirming the news.

Earlier this year, Chad confirmed he and Courtney split but did not dive into the details of their breakup.

Now Courtney’s looking back on the past year as she reflects on her wedding day and looks toward her future.

Courtney Hope reflects on her split from Chad Duell

Taking to Instagram, Courtney shared a series of photos of her in her gorgeous red corset wedding dress, including a couple with her parents. The caption shared a quote from Harry Potter’s Dumbledore and revealed that a couple of swipe rights would lead 171k followers to a message.

Four slides consist of Courtney looking back and forward, with the first marking her wedding day one year ago and paying homage to her love for Chad. The Y&R beauty stated she would not be sharing specifics.

“I know now I need to honor this moment for what it was, a powerful celebration and fight for love and a beautiful amalgamation of all those involved. I was proud of what this day turned into and represented in the moment, regardless of what anyone else has to say. It was almost everything I imagined it to be, and at this point, that’s good enough for me,” she wrote as part of her note.

Courtney revealed she had lived a life of a Phoenix over this past year admitting to the tough times. She shared words of encouragement for anyone struggling while admitting the past year has been “painful,” “infuriating,” “powerful,” “enlightening,” and “grounding.”

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope looks to the future

After looking back on a year she never dreamed would happen on her wedding day, Courtney’s also looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

“Though I’m still picking up pieces. Where I’m at greatly surpasses anywhere I’ve ever been before. This is my story. This is my one year celebration, and though it may not be like the rest or what I imagined, I’m at peace with it and I’m thankful for where I’m headed next,” Courtney ended her message.

One thing Courtney has had to help her through this past year was the support of her The Young and the Restless costars.

Last weekend Courtney, Rory Gibson (Noah), Conner Floyd (Chance), Bryton James (Devon), and Mark Grossman (Adam) all got together for a little haunted house adventure.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.