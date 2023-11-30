The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc shares cancer update

The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc is heading into the holiday season with good news about his cancer battle.

Christian has been playing Michael Baldwin on Y&R for over 30 years.

The talented actor and character have been a pivotal part of the CBS soap since they debuted on the show.

However, this year, Michael and Christian were MIA on The Young and the Restless for several months.

In October, Christian revealed he had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer that develops plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Christian quietly dealt with the ordeal while taking a break from the daytime drama to focus on his health. Now, though, he’s got even more happy news for fans.

Taking to Instagram this week, Christian had some happy news as he headed into the holiday season.

Christian was pictured in a hospital bed but grinning from ear to ear with his arms wide open as he exuded excitement. “how to get discharged without even trying” was written across the photo as the words “SHOW TIME” flashed across it too.

The song Mame: Open a New Window by Angela Lansbury, Frankie Michaels, and Mame Ensemble played in the background of the IG post. Christian tagged The Young and the Restless on the picture too.

“#mood” was the simple caption on his Instagram post.

Although he didn’t reveal what landed him in the hospital, Christian did share previously that he was in remission for his cancer but will need monitoring.

The social media post comes after Michael returned to Genoa City for Thanksgiving after helping keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) out of jail.

Christian’s post was filled with familiar faces showing him so much love and support.

Y&R stars and more react to Christian LeBlanc’s post

Tracey E. Bregman, who plays Michael’s wife, was among the first to respond to Christian’s message with happiness and love. Melissa Ordway (Abby), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Courtney Hope (Sally), and Brytni Sarpy (Elena) all had heart emojis for him.

Pic credit: @christianjleblanc/Instagram

Christian’s on-screen brother Greg Rikaart (Kevin) showed his love for his friend, while Susan Walters (Diane) joked about him being a fun patient. Tricia Cast (Nina) and Michael Damian (Danny) replied with emojis.

Former Y&R star Catherine Bach (Anita) expressed her pride in Christian and his courage during this time.

Pic credit: @christianjleblanc/Instagram

Other soap opera stars who showed up for Christian included Jessica Collins (ex-Avery Y&R), Days of our Lives stars Greg Vaughan (Eric) and Brandon Beemer (ex-Shawn), and The Bold and the Beautiful alum Darin Brooks (Wyatt).

Pic credit: @christianjleblanc/Instagram

Christian LeBlanc is on the mend, which means, hopefully, The Young and the Restless fans will be seeing more of Michael Baldwin. Victor (Eric Braeden) will certainly need his help following the ordeal with Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.