The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil teases return as Lily: ‘She’s taking charge’

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil has opened up about her return as Lily Winters following her maternity leave.

Christel gave Y&R fans something to discuss as she hints a new Lily emerges amid chaos.

The hit CBS soap has been building to Lily finding out that her beau, Daniel (Michael Graziadei), has been cheating on her with his ex, Heather (Vail Bloom).

Thanks to a preview video for the daytime drama, fans know Lily’s return involves the shock of finding Daniel having breakfast with Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) and Heather at his apartment.

It turns out that’s just the beginning of the twists coming as Lily quickly learns her homecoming will be anything but happy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal some of Lily’s return, but Christel recently gave even more insight into her character being back on-screen.

Christel Khalil teases return as Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless

Speaking with TV Insider, Christel opened up about what’s ahead for her alter ego in Genoa City. Christel admits Lily’s stunned to find a happy family breakfast happening upon her return.

Despite being shocked, she’s not super surprised. After all, Lily already felt insecure about Heather before she left, given that Heather had made it clear she wanted Daniel back.

It turns out she has the right to feel insecure, and the breakfast is kind of a punch in the face.

Unfortunately for Lily, that hits keep on coming as Daniel wastes no time coming clean about his cheating ways.

“She finds out from Daniel what’s going on and I think she’s at first just in shock. She’s hurt by what happened, but also trying to be really levelheaded about everything. As time goes on, it hits her more and more, how horrible it really all was,” Christel shared with the outlet.

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil says Lily’s ‘taking charge’

Lily won’t just deal with what Daniel did but also the fallout of Devon (Bryton James) knowing about the affair. Regardless of his reason for keeping Daniel’s cheating from Lily, she won’t see it that way, and it changes everything.

“She’s taking charge. I think people are going to see a different side of Lily. There’s going to be a lot of drama for sure, but it’s going to be fun to see something that people haven’t really seen before when it comes to Lily and how she deals with things,” the actress shared with TV Insider.

Christel Khalil is excited about the new Lily storyline as she returns to The Young and the Restless after her maternity leave. The actress isn’t giving away any spoilers but promises that Y&R fans will enjoy seeing this side of her alter ego.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.