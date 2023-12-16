The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes welcomes baby boy — See the first photo

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes has welcomed her first child, a son.

Last summer, Camryn announced that she and her fiance, Brock Powell, were expanding their family.

The Y&R beauty revealed that their little angel was due on Christmas.

However, the little guy had other plans because Christmas came early for Camryn and Brock.

They welcomed their precious angel this week and are over the moon to be spending the holiday season with their son.

Camryn snuck in her exciting news as all eyes were on last night’s 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Taking to Instagram, Camryn shared the first picture of her son to announce he made his arrival early. The black and white photo is a close-up of the little guy sleeping peacefully.

“Dad and I never liked waiting for Christmas either… Bridger Elias Foster 12 • 13 • 23 Our little family’s future is merry & bright ❣️,” was the caption on the IG post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Camryn’s announcement to become flooded with love from her The Young and the Restless family.

Lauralee Bell (Christine), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), and Melissa Ordway (Abby) all expressed congrats to Camryn, while Co. At the same time, Hope (Sally), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) all used emojis to share their happiness for the new mom.

“Ohhhh myyyyy goodness!!! He definitely didn’t want to wait!!! Congratulations!!!” wrote Sean Dominic (Nate), with Greg Rikaart (Kevin) saying, “HUGE congrats to you all!! Welcome, little boy.”

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Annika Noelle (Hope) also showed Camryn and her little boy some love.

Is Camryn Grimes leaving Y&R as Mariah Copeland?

The other week, The Young and the Restless fans saw Lily leave Genoa City to accommodate Christel Khalil’s maternity leave. Christel is expecting her second child, also a boy, any day now.

On the other hand, Camryn hasn’t been front and center on Y&R for a while. Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have been focused on baby Aria and her hearing issues off-screen.

The last time the couple was on-screen was weeks ago when Aria got her hearing aids. Given that Tessa and Mariah have been on the back burner, the CBS soap likely won’t explain why Camryn is MIA.

Tessa may appear from time to time with Mariah simply being at work or busy doing something else. Mariah will likely be off canvas until early spring if the writers find a story for Tessa and Mariah that is.

Congratulations to Camryn and Brock on the addition of their baby boy, Bridger.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.