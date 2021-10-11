The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

Victoria is ready to marry Ashland, but Billy is on the warpath to blow it up. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television.

Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will get married. The Italian wedding extravaganza has been the number one storyline for the past couple of weeks.

There is some good news. One way or another, it appears this story is starting to wind down. Well, at least the wedding part of it.

Victoria’s all in with Ashland

Despite learning several deep dark secrets about Ashland, Victoria wakes up on her wedding day ready to get married. In the latest promo video, Victoria informs her fiance that not only does she love him, but it’s a perfect day for a wedding.

Those are literally the words of doom in the soap opera world.

The happy couple shares a kiss before the footage switches to Victoria preparing to walk down the aisle to Ashland. They are smiling at each other as if nothing can stop their happiness.

Whether the beginning moment of the wedding is real or a dream remains to be seen. After all, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a startling discovery as Victor (Eric Braeden) prepares to give his daughter away.

Ruthless Billy is determined to blow up the wedding

It’s no secret that Billy (Jason Thompson) will stop at nothing to prevent Victoria from becoming Ashland’s wife.

Billy spirals out of control as the wedding day arrives. Lily (Christel Khalil) gets an earful from Billy, who screams that Ashland is a liar and a fraud.

In the previous Y&R video, Billy confronts Ashland, who is about to share some information when Victor walks in on them. Victor demands to know why Billy is in Tuscany before the footage ends.

Now The Young and the Restless fans know that moment is the beginning of another infamous Billy and Victor face-off. Victor issues a stern warning to Billy Boy to behave himself, which so isn’t going to happen.

Billy isn’t one to back down until he gets what he wants, regardless of who gets hurt in the process. There is no question Billy will disrupt the ceremony, but can he stop Victoria from marrying Ashland?

That question and more will be answered this week on the hit CBS soap opera. Don’t expect all to be revealed. There’s so much for to his story.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.