The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Victor shut down Adam and Sally’s relationship?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that a new romance could end before it even starts.

Valentine’s Day takes over Genoa City with couples celebrating the holiday of love. The day takes an unexpected twist for one duo who can’t fight their feelings for each other anymore.

Instead of basking in the glow of their romance, the new couple faces one major obstacle.

Sally and Adam get busy

After months of fighting their feelings for each other, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sally (Courtney Hope) have sex. Adam shocked Sally when he pulled in for a passionate kiss at the office, giving her something she’s wanted for a long time.

In one Y&R preview video, Sally lets Adam guide her over to the door, where things escalate between them. This is no repeat of their Italy kiss, that’s for sure.

Victor catches Adam and Sally

CBS has dropped another promo video for the hit daytime drama. The new footage shows Adam telling Sally that he does want to be with her. Sally pulls Adam in for a kiss, and then they start ripping each other’s clothes off.

They succumb to their passion on Adam’s desk in his office. It’s a really heated moment that will have viewers talking for weeks to come.

After they have their sexcapade, Sally wastes no time letting Adam know she has no intentions of moving forward with Adam if the relationship is a secret. Sally isn’t going to start a romance that requires her to sneak around.

Lucky for her, Adam responds by telling Sally he can’t think of a reason to keep her a secret. They are about to seal their newfound romance with a kiss when Victor (Eric Braeden) interrupts them.

Victor bluntly declares he can think of why Adam would keep his relationship with Sally a secret. Oh yes, the mustache isn’t thrilled with his son’s latest romantic choice.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor recruits Adam to spy on Ashland (Robert Newman). Perhaps father and son will make a deal that will benefit Adam’s relationship with Sally.

One thing is for sure. Sally and Adam taking their romance public will be riddled with critics. Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) will have a lot to say about the new couple.

Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) plots with Ashland to sabotage Adam. His relationship with Sally will give Victoria the ammunition she needs to prove her brother is a screw-up.

Are you an Ally fan?

