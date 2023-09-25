The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Sally give in to Adam again?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that despite her best efforts, Sally (Courtney Hope) continues to be drawn to Adam (Mark Grossman).

Losing their daughter Ava bonded Adam and Sally in a way that even she couldn’t deny once her anger subsided.

While Sally has moved on with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Adam has never given up on their love.

Last week, Sally was there for Adam during his drunken night out as he reeled from Victor’s (Eric Braeden) actions.

The night ended in a kiss that had them both feeling quite different about the state of their relationship.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Y&R, fans can see Adam’s brutal honesty with Sally gives her something to think about.

Adam doesn’t regret the kiss

In the footage, Adam and Sally are having a chat. Adam fully admits that he has no regrets about kissing her. It is, after all, what Adam has been wanting since the day he pushed her away.

“I’m not sorry I kissed you. I love kissing you,” he blurts out.

Sally, though, doesn’t seem ready to admit her feelings for Adam. Instead, the fiery redhead doubles down to remind Adam that she’s with Nick now.

Her words fall on deaf ears, which is not surprising considering it’s Adam, and he never backs down from what he really wants.

Sally demands the truth

In a very calm manner, Sally bluntly asks Adam what he really wants from her. Adam puts it all on the line for Sally, revealing he wants her to admit that despite her being with Nick, she still loves him too.

The look on Sally’s face speaks volumes, making it pretty clear Adam just nailed how she truly feels. Sally appears to be confused, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to give in to him just yet.

Will Sally finally dump Nick for Adam, or will she stay with the safe Newman brother?

That question and more will be answered this week on Y&R.

Sally isn’t the only drama Adam’s dealing with right now. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor gives him what Adam requested: a job starting at the bottom of Newman Enterprises.

A previous video for the hit daytime drama revealed that the job is Adam working as Nate’s (Sean Dominic) assistant. It’s a move neither one of them is overly excited about either.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.