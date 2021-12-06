The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Phyllis and Jack give romance another chance?

Phyllis fears she will break Jack’s heart again and lose his friendship. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease one former couple looks to give romance another chance, but their past just might squash the relationship before it gets started again.

After months of reignited chemistry, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) can no longer hide their feelings for each other. The problem is they both know the past wasn’t kind to them.

Jack puts all on the line for Phyllis

In the latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera, Jack shows up at Phyllis’ hotel room to put all his cards on the table. They did spend Thanksgiving together via video chat, which has Jack wondering what comes next for them.

Jack questions if his declaration of love for Phyllis changed anything for her. When Phyllis admits that she isn’t sure, but maybe it did, Jack makes it clear he doesn’t want anything to change between them. The Abbott heir believes that what they have is rare, leaving Phyllis more confused than ever.

Phyllis confides in Amanda

There’s no question that Phyllis and Jack need to decide if they are going to reignite romance or stay good friends. To help her figure out her feelings, Phyllis turns to her good friend Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for some advice.

Phyllis informs Amanda that Jack did confess he still has feelings for her. The one thing that has her on the fence is that Phyllis doesn’t want to hurt Jack again. In fact, she tells Amanda it will kill her to do that to him.

Amanda wastes no time asking the one question she needs to face. Does Phyllis want to reignite things with Jack?

It’s the one thing on Jack and Phyllis’ minds. Jack did express his concerns over going there again with Phyllis while in Spain with Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Phyllis has a heart to heart with Nick (Joshua Morrow) about past mistakes. Those two have hurt each other about as badly as Phyllis and Jack have hurt each other.

So, will Jack and Phyllis give romance another shot?

That question will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama.

Phyllis isn’t the only thing on Jack’s mind. Another Y&R preview video shows Billy (Jason Thompson) asking Jack to combine forces to buy ChanceCom from Jill (Jess Walton). It’s Billy’s last-ditch effort to stick it to Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.