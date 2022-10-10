The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Elena give Nate a second chance?

Nate makes a plea for Elena to take him back on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal another Genoa City couple faces a crossroads in their relationship.

There’s no question that Nate (Sean Dominic) has not been acting like himself lately.

The former good doc has been butting heads with his cousin Devon (Bryton James) for months over business issues.

Nate’s also been oblivious to Imani (Denise Boutte) consistently pursuing him despite his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

However, nothing compares to his latest move to help Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Newman Enterprises gain control over Chancellor-Winters once the company goes public.

It all became too much for Elena, who moved out, but now Nate wants nothing more than to win her back.

Elena and Nate have a heart to heart

The latest Y&R promo video reveals it’s do-or-die time for Nate and Elena this week. At their penthouse, a tearful Elena makes it clear Nate isn’t the person she fell in love with.

Nate pleads to her, reminding Elena they are much stronger together than apart. They share a tender kiss before Nate declares that she is all he has right now.

It’s a touching moment that leads Elena to make a tough decision.

Will Nate get a second chance with Elena on Y&R?

After their kiss, Nate gently asks Elena to come back home. Unfortunately for him, things aren’t quite that simple for her.

With tears in her eyes, Elena lets him know she doesn’t know if she can do that for him.

Fans will have to keep watching to find out if she gives him a second chance, but there’s more going on with this couple than in the promo.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Elena’s pushed to her breaking point this week. A previous promo video for the hit CBS daytime drama featured Nate making a stunning confession to Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil).

Perhaps his confession has something to do with Elena forcing him to own up to his actions.

Only time will tell. However, things don’t look too good for the couple as Nate’s darker side continues to emerge.

Happy couples don’t last on soap operas, and these two have been together for a while. All signs point to a Nate and Elena breaking up and Imani finally getting her shot with Nate.

Since Mishael Morgan is taking a step back from the CBS soap opera, the writers just might be gearing up for Elena and Devon 2.0.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.