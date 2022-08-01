The Young and the Restless spoilers: What’s Victor hiding?

Victor is under fire by his children on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that this week is filled with more Newman family drama.

Ashland (Robert Newman) may be dead and gone, but the aftermath of the events leading to his death take over Genoa City.

Things are not as they appear when it comes to the night Ashland died. One Y&R preview video shows Chance (Conner Floyd) telling Kevin (Greg Rikaart) as much.

It turns out that Chance isn’t the only one with questions regarding how an injured Ashland made it from Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) to dead in his car.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are both convinced one person holds all the answers to their questions. That person, of course, is their father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera reveals the Newman boys put their father in the hot seat, and Victor is not here for it.

Adam baits Victor

At Crimson Lights, a scorned Adam has a very coy conversation with his father. Adam reflects that Victor got his happy ending. The Locke-Ness monster is gone.

It’s all Victor has wanted since Ashland’s lies and betrayal was exposed. Adam knows that and decides to bait Victor a little bit.

In true Adam fashion, he plays coy yet relishes in letting Victor know he knows something is up. Adam refers to what went down with Ashland as a “crazy coincidence,” a sentiment that does not make Victor too happy.

Nick wants the truth

When Victor isn’t facing Adam’s coyness, the mustache is dealing with Nick, who wants answers. After all, Nick’s pretty sure he killed Ashland, and things are not adding up for him.

Nick isn’t ruthless like his father or brother. He has morals. Things don’t go as planned when Nick gives Victor one last chance to come clean because Nick knows Victor is hiding something.

Victor loses it over the line of question and Nick’s accusations, further proof Victor is hiding something. Nick’s taken back at Victor’s outburst.

The business mogul could care less that Ashland is dead and want everyone, including his sons, to stop talking about it.

Oh yes, Victor is definitely hiding something, and the secret will be a focus of the daytime drama for a while.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor makes some shady moves to continue his cover-up of protecting Victoria and Nick.

Will Victor’s shadiness do more harm than good for his family?

That question and more will be answered this week on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.