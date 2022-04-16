The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria’s car crash, scared Nikki and Sharon and Chelsea clear the air

A deadly car crash hits Genoa City. Pic credit CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal change is coming to the hit CBS soap opera after weeks of more of the same with the show.

For months Y&R has been fixated on the Ashland (Robert Newman) storyline, with his lies finally being exposed to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). While there’s plenty of this story left to unfold, especially with May sweeps on the horizon, a new twist will gravely impact Victoria’s fragile mindset.

Chelsea and Sharon share a moment

The latest preview video for the CBS daytime drama reveals two enemies are trying to bury the hatchet. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes sure Sharon (Sharon Case) is okay with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) going to the hockey game in Chicago with her and Connor (Judah Mackey).

After all, the two enemies spent a long time fighting over Adam (Mark Grossman). Chelsea wants to make sure history isn’t repeating itself.

Sharon happily informs Chelsea she has no problem with it at all. Why would she? This moment shows these two are finally in a good place, where they can at least coexist in Genoa City.

The accident that changes everything

In the footage, Ashland arrives at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) office to finalize his deal with Adam. The Newman men are basically buying him off.

Adam lets Ashland know they have been expecting him. The question is, will Ashland really take the money and leave?

Over with Victoria, she’s struggled with what to do regarding her husband. Ashland believes he has convinced Victoria to leave town with him once he gets the payout from Adam and Victor.

While driving, Victoria screams as headlights come straight at her in the video. Victoria swerves, and a crash sound is heard. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) happens to be on the phone with Victoria at the time and frantically calls out her daughter’s name.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the multi-car accident was coming up on the soap opera. All signs point to at least one of the other cars having Chelsea, Rey, and Connor in it. There’s been way too much mention of the hockey game in Chicago.

Jordi’s leaving Y&R, so that’s another reason for the crash involving Rey. It appears the writers are setting the stage for Rey to die or at the very least end up in some long-term coma to explain having the character off-screen.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.