The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria takes on Devon and Jeremy manipulates Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that taking stands and taking advantage are the name of the game on the CBS soap opera.

As springtime draws near and Y&R prepares to celebrate 50 years of the daytime drama, things are picking up in Genoa City.

After weeks of the same old same old, the tides are changing with some intriguing developments that will all lead well into May sweeps.

Jeremy’s (James Hyde) next move and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) pregnancy will remain focal points on the show.

Thanks to the latest promo video, Y&R fans get a look at what’s coming up for those two storylines.

There’s also a look at one of the next moves involving the Newmans trying to get control of McCall Unlimited — let’s start with that first.

Victoria questions Devon

This week, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) encouraged Nate (Sean Dominic) to try and convince Devon (Bryton James) not to take Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) offer. Nate was concerned about meddling in the situation, and rightfully so due to his tense relationship with his cousin.

It seems that Victoria decides to tackle the issue herself, as the video shows her at Devon’s apartment and getting right to the point. Victoria wants confirmation Tucker offered to let Devon buy his company.

Devon sees right through her act, wondering why she cares so much about the subject.

Jeremy takes advantage, and Sally’s baby reveal

At Crimson Lights, Sally decides to spill her baby news to Summer (Allison Lanier). Sally drops the bomb, and the look on Summer’s face is priceless.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Summer doesn’t take the news well, even though Adam (Mark Grossman) is the baby daddy.

Meanwhile, Jeremy pulls out all the stops to tug on Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) heartstrings to get her to join forces with him against Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Phyllis has been unraveling, which was evident from her drunken rage that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) endured.

This week ended on a cliffhanger with a hung-over Phyllis waking up in her room disheveled and Jeremy sitting there. Jeremy has an offer for Phyllis, which he can tell intrigues her.

However, Phyllis fears she will lose everything if she joins forces with him. Jeremy bluntly points out that it appears she already has lost it all.

Will Jeremy’s words be enough to convince Phyllis to conspire with him? Be sure to tune in daily to find out.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.