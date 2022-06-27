The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria takes a stand, Nick worries, and Ashland plays games

Will the Newman family push Victoria too far on The Young and the Restless? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the fallout from focusing on revenge will divide a core Genoa City family and have lasting repercussions.

July sweeps begin soon, and the hit CBS soap opera is gearing up for the climax of the latest twist involving Ashland (Robert Newman). It’s been a pivotal story for months now with no change in sight, especially after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) chose her husband over her family.

One preview video for Y&R revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden) meets with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to once again discuss bringing down Ashland and saving Victoria. The latest promo video for the daytime drama gives fans more insight into the father and son exchange.

Guilt-ridden Nick

There’s no question that Nick is not a chip off the old block. While Victor focuses on destroying Ashland, Nick feels guilty for betraying his sister. After all, Victoria and Nick were just mending their relationship following his actions at her wedding.

Nick expresses his worry over what’s going to happen when “this all hits the fan.” The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor sets a trap for Ashland. That action has Nick rethinking just how far his father is willing to go with his revenge plot.

Victoria and Ashland make big plans

Something doesn’t seem quite right with Victoria suddenly choosing Ashland over her family. When Victoria takes time to think about her recent actions, things get even more intriguing.

On the other hand, Ashland is moving full steam again by convincing Victoria to make her family pay for what they’ve done to her. The Locke-Ness monster plays games with his wife.

Although Ashland appears sympathetic to Victoria, he also reminds her that the Newmans deserve what’s coming to them. It seems his words impact Victoria, or so she wants him to think.

Victoria declares a statement of life before the video ends. As for what that means, Y&R fans will have to keep watching, but she does rehash how each family member has second-guessed her.

This week there are plenty of must-see moments on the hit CBS soap opera fans won’t want to miss. However, there could be programming interruptions due to the January 6 committee hearings leading to episodes being pushed back.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place over the weekend. Mishael Morgan (Amanda) made history with her win, and you can read about it here.

