The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria has a warning for Ashland and Jack makes a confession to Phyllis

As their wedding day looms, Victoria fears Billy is out to cause trouble for Ashland. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a family gathering creates tension. Strong warnings and brutal honesty are the name of the game in Genoa City.

It’s an intense time on the hit CBS daytime drama as a new baby brings joy and pain, while a wedding is headed for disaster if one resident gets his wish. Plus, a close friendship is about to turn awkward when a truth bomb is dropped.

Meet Dominic Phillip Newman Abbott Chancellor

Abby (Melissa Ordway) gathers her loved ones to meet baby Dominic Phillip Newman Abbott Chancellor as she brings her baby boy home. Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nina (Tricia Cast), and Devon (Bryton James) are all at the Chancellor mansion to welcome Dominic to the world.

Although the group is all smiles, not everyone is thrilled to be at the homecoming. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) look on as Abby gushes over her son. Mariah doesn’t look happy to be at the party or that Abby is holding the baby.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Mariah has difficulty facing her new reality that doesn’t involve little Dominic.

Victoria can’t help but worry

There is no question Billy (Jason Thompson) has two agendas, destroying Newman Media and stopping Ashland (Richard Burgi) from marrying Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

The latest Y&R preview video features Victoria expressing her worry about Billy to her fiance. After a run-in with Billy, Victoria reveals to Ashland that no matter what she does, Billy is set on finding something damning on him.

Ashland isn’t one to back down, so viewers can expect him to push back against Billy. Plus, fans know the business mogul has a plan that has everything to do with his upcoming wedding.

Jack opens up to Phyllis

No matter who tells Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to let it go, she can’t help but bash Sally (Courtney Hope) any chance she gets. However, when Phyllis goes on yet another Sally tirade, she gets more than she bargained for from Jack (Peter Bergman).

Phyllis rants to Jack about not understanding at all who he wanted Sally to be. Jack looks Phyllis right in the eye to make sure she wants an honest answer.

Over the past few weeks, Jack and Phyllis have gotten close again. Fans are speculating that the writers are planning to revisit their romance.

One thing is for sure. Jack is in desperate need of some love.

Will he find it with Phyllis or someone new?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.