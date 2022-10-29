The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nate exposed, Abby worries, and Billy upsets Lily

Abby struggles to understand Chance on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that November sweeps are kicking off with a bang.

One life hangs in the balance as a marriage begins to crumble, and an alliance finally comes to light.

All three of these storylines will be heating up throughout sweeps month, as well as the ongoing saga of taking down Diane (Susan Walters).

There’s also the highly anticipated return of Michael Graziadei, which will happen before Thanksgiving.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera tease some fan favorites are in a lot of trouble.

Let’s see what’s in store for the good people of Genoa City.

Nate and Victoria’s celebration busted

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Devon (Bryton James) finally learns who Nate (Sean Dominic) was working with to take control of Chancellor-Winters. In the preview footage, Y&R fans learn just how that happens.

While Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate are at Society celebrating his accepting the job as CEO of Newman Media, Devon walks in. A lightbulb goes off for Devon, who suddenly realizes Victoria was helping Nate all along.

Devon doesn’t say, but the look on his face speaks volumes at the double dose of betrayal.

Abby and Billy have cause for concern

After seeing Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) bolt out of Noah’s (Rory Gibson) club, Billy (Jason Thompson) expressed his concern to Lily (Christel Khalil). However, she’s not happy that Billy kept tabs on another woman on their date night.

Lily brings out the sass as Billy’s concern for Chelsea mounts. Side note, though, Billy does have a right to be worried as viewers watched Chelsea standing on top of the building at the end of Friday’s episode.

It’s a safe bet that Billy will do what he wants as that’s in his DNA and will leave Lily to save Chelsea, further putting his relationship in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) catches Chance (Conner Floyd) at Crimson Lights when he is supposed to be on a stakeout. Chance informs his wife that the stakeout ended early.

The news annoys Abby, who opted to head to the coffee house instead of coming home to be with their family. It’s become a trend with Chance and Abby’s feeling their family isn’t important enough to Chance.

There’s so much to look forward to on the hit CBS daytime drama as November sweeps begins. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.