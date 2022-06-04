The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Ashland’s second chance and Jack dumps Phyllis

Will Victoria really give Ashland another chance on Y&R? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal fans of the CBS daytime drama are in for some shocking moments on the show.

Things are about to change for three couples in Genoa City drastically, and not everyone will come out of it with a happy ending. One couple celebrates marriage, while another considers a reconciliation, and a newly rekindled romance hits the brakes.

Thanks to the newly released preview video for Y&R, viewers can prepare themselves for moments that will leave them anxiously awaiting what comes next.

Ashland can’t believe what he’s hearing from Victoria

After weeks of trying to prove to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he truly loves her, Ashland (Robert Newman) might have gotten through to his wife. The video shows Victoria opening up to Ashland, revealing she wants to start over.

Victoria gives one heck of a performance to convince Ashland she wants a life with him away from all the people in Genoa City. Unlike before, she doesn’t want to just dream about it. Victoria wants to make it happen.

The question remains, is she for real or just playing Ashland as part of her revenge plan?

It’s hard to tell with Victoria these days. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal Victoria stands up to her family, leaving Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) with a tough decision.

So her plea to Ashland could be real, or it could be a fake-out. Only time will tell.

Is this really the end of Jack and Phyllis?

A newly reunited Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have already hit a rough patch thanks to recent actions toward Diane (Susan Walters). Jack does not like Phyllis marking her territory, and it brings him to a shocking decision about their relationship.

Phyllis is in disbelief when Jack tells her they are done. After everything they have been through, Jack then says goodbye to the fiery redhead.

This move could be part of a bigger plan that Jack and Phyllis have in store for Diane. Then again, with Jack’s track record, Phyllis’ latest action could have reminded him why they were a bad match in the first place.

Mariah and Tessa return

Newlyweds Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are back from their honeymoon, much to the delight of Sharon (Sharon Case). The three embrace at Crimson Lights, with Sharon commenting on how the two of them are glowing.

Tessa replies that it’s because of the honeymoon, but the look on her and Mariah’s faces indicates something else could be going on too.

Will Ashland and Victoria reconcile? Is Jack really calling it quits with Phyllis? What happened on Mariah and Tessa’s honeymoon?

These questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit soap opera.

