The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor has news, Nina’s heartbreak and terrified Mariah and Tessa

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease parents worrying about their kids is the name of the game in Genoa City.

November sweeps are here, and Y&R is shifting gears a little bit to bring fans an explosive month that leaves them talking for weeks to come.

It’s been all about Victor (Eric Braeden) playing a manipulative game with his kids for weeks now.

That’s about to change, with Victor dropping a bombshell that hopefully moves this story right along so Victor will stop.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap gives fans a look at how his news plays out.

There’s also a new crisis in Genoa City, and new parents need a little reassurance.

Nina, Tessa, and Mariah have cause for concern

Despite being put on the back burner for a while, the storyline involving baby Aria and her hearing loss is gaining some traction. In the promo footage, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) confide their fears to Sharon (Sharon Case).

They are terrified about having Aria’s new hearing aids put in. After months of waiting for it to happen, things are getting a little too real for Tessa and Mariah.

Later, while hanging with her bestie, Christine (Lauralee Bell), Nina (Tricia Cast) gets a call from the hospital. It turns out something has happened to Chance (Conner Floyd), sending Nina into panic mode.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Chance has a medical crisis that has him fighting for his life. Chance’s hospitalization also heats up a feud between Sharon and Summer (Allison Lanier), who both have eyes for the hunky cop.

What’s Victor up to now?

Victor has been playing a game of chess with his family to find out which of his kids will betray him first. Although Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows Victor is faking his memory issues, that doesn’t mean he’s telling his wife the whole truth.

The mustache summons Adam (Mark Grossman), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nate (Sean Dominic) and Nikki to his office. In true Victor fashion, he makes a big deal about the timing being right for him to tell the truth to his family.

Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out what truth he plans to reveal. However, this is Victor we are talking about, so it certainly won’t be black and white.

One thing is for sure. The fallout of Victor’s latest scheme will tear the Newman family apart just as the holidays arrive.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.