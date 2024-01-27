The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor has news about Jordan, Nikki loses it, and Nate calls out Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that February sweeps are coming in hot on the hit CBS soap.

Things have been moving right along on Y&R ever since the new year began.

However, some fans are over certain storylines, like Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) Paris drama and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) cheating on Lily (Christel Khalil) with Heather (Vail Bloom).

The good news is that with the February sweeps on the horizon, movement on those storylines and more are coming.

A preview video for the daytime drama teases what’s coming up as sweeps month begins.

It proves things are shaking up in Genoa City with a bombshell twist, a new romance, and drama drama drama.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) gets some shocking news about Jordan (Colleen Zenk). Thanks to the preview video, fans learned that there was a fire at the prison where Jordan was placed.

Victor drops this bomb on Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). In true soap fashion, no one knows if Jordan survived the fire or if she’s dead.

Let’s be honest, a fake death certainly seems to be looming just so Jordan can come back and terrorize Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Claire (Hayley Erin).

Speaking of Nikki, she freaks out in front of Jack (Peter Bergman) because her life is out of control, and she’s the only one to blame. Good thing she turned to Jack because he has a plan to fix everything for his ex-wife.

After months of pinning for Chance (Conner Floyd), Summer (Allison Lanier) finally gets to have a real date with him. The two hit up the GAC because, apparently, that’s the date place, other than Society, of course.

In the video footage, Summer admits things are lighter and lifted for her. It’s a new Summer now that her divorce from Kyle (Michael Mealor) is final, and she’s dating Chance. The latter happily cheers to the next chapter.

Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) isn’t buying what Audra (Zuleyka Silver) sells. The former doc puts Audra on blast, accusing her of not quitting Newman Media but rather Nikki firing her.

Oh yes, it seems things have reached a boiling point with Nikki and Audra, which should surprise no one. Y&R fans knew Nikki confiding in Audra about her drinking would come back to bite both of them.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.