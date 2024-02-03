The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor finds Nikki drunk, Christine calls out Danny, and Abby’s proposal

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

That phrase fits a few women in Genoa City who feel betrayed and aren’t afraid to show it.

It’s February sweeps time, so Y&R is bringing the drama all month to keep fans talking for weeks.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and her drinking are at the forefront of a sweeps month.

The Newman matriarch thinks she’s deceiving everyone, but in reality, she’s not fooling anyone, especially her husband.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A new preview video for The Young and the Restless teases fans have more to look forward to than the Newman family chaos.

Nikki and Christine are betrayed on The Young and the Restless

Ever since Christine (Lauralee Bell) saw Danny (Michael Damian) kissing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), things have been icy between her and the rockstar. The new preview teaser shows Christine isn’t buying into Danny’s charm.

A run-in at Crimson Lights has Danny attempting to work his flirting magic with Christine. Instead, she brings up his kiss with Phyllis, immediately making the situation very awkward.

It’s clear that Christine feels betrayed by Danny, and she’s not the only one feeling that way in the video.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hits rock bottom when she goes on a drunken bender. Victor (Eric Braeden) finds Nikki passed out in a bar, and he’s not alone.

Jack (Peter Bergman) arrives with Victor, which only makes things worse. Drunken Nikki becomes upset as she questions what Jack did. Translation: Nikki believes Jack ratted her out to Victor about her drinking, and she isn’t happy with him at all.

How will this impact Jack being Nikki’s sponsor?

Abby has a request for Tessa

The Y&R video also teases the new chapter in Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) life. She will be taking a step back from Society as she takes on the role on the board at Chancellor Winters, so she needs help at the restaurant.

Abby reaches out to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) for a meetup at Society. Tessa’s confused about why she’s meeting with Abby alone and not with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), too.

However, Abby quickly puts Tessa’s confusion to rest by announcing she has a proposition for her. It seems like Abby will ask Tessa to fill her shoes at Society now that she won’t have as much time for the business.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens next with Christine, Nikki, and Abby on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.