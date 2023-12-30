The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor comforts Nikki, Danny scolds Daniel, and Summer questions Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap reveal the new year brings so much drama to Genoa City.

However, Y&R fans will have to get through the long weekend before seeing what comes next on the show.

That’s right, the daytime drama was a repeat on Friday, December 29, and will kick off 2024 with another classic episode on Monday, January 1.

Thankfully, CBS has given The Young and the Restless fans a little teaser to hold them over until new episodes are back.

The new preview video reveals confrontations are front and center in the new year.

It also hints that the gloves are off for two ladies who have eyes for the same man.

Summer wants answers from Sharon

For months, Summer (Allison Lanier) has been crushing on Chance (Conner Floyd) but has fought her feelings for him because of his relationship with Sharon (Sharon Case). The new year brings a new Summer, and she isn’t sitting on the sidelines anymore.

In the footage, Summer questions if Sharon is really in love with Chance. Sharon doesn’t seem thrilled with Summer butting in her life. After all, Sharon knows Summer wants her man.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon gets a stand-alone episode on Friday, January 5. It features Sharon thinking about her future following a confession from Chance and her talk with Summer.

Victor and Danny step up

Meanwhile, Danny (Michael Damian) attempts to give Daniel (Michael Graziadei) some words of wisdom. Danny can’t help but notice how Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom) keep looking at each other.

Adding fuel to Danny’s concern is the picture Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) took of her parents after they fell asleep on each other on New Year’s Eve. Daniel appears to blow off his dad in the video, making light of Danny’s assessment of his situation with Heather.

Victor (Eric Braeden) once again proves that there isn’t anything he won’t do for the love of his life, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The mustache vows to stand by Nikki’s side as she deals with her alcoholism again, thanks to Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

It’s a touching moment between Nikki and Victor as he reassures her everything will be alright. Y&R fans know that’s probably won’t be the case and that Nikki’s fight for her sobriety has only just begun.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the Genoa City chaos is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.