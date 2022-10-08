The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker finds Ashley, Billy blasts Chelsea, and Nate makes a confession

Chelsea finds herself in the hot seat again on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that explosive interactions are happening all over Genoa City.

A not-so-happy reunion, a friendship in despair, and a family on the rocks will be front and center on the hit CBS soap opera in upcoming episodes.

Three pivotal storylines are shaking up the daytime drama as the show prepares for November sweeps.

The return of Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) has thrown the lives of many Genoa City residents into chaos.

Thanks to the latest preview video released by CBS, Y&R fans are teased about what happens when Tucker finally finds the one person he came back to town to see, Ashley (Eileen Davidson).

There are a couple of other explosive moments coming up on the soap opera based on the promo video too.

Nate drops a bomb on Lily and Devon

For weeks, Nate (Sean Dominic) has been conspiring behind Devon (Bryton James) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) backs, working with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to gain control of Chancellor-Winters. Nate’s actions have even cost him his relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

The promo footage features Nate admitting to his cousins that he hasn’t been “operating in good faith.” Lily wonders why as Devon questions if the reason has to do with him.

What’s Nate really up to, and just how does it fit in with his master plan?

Billy accuses Chelsea of stalking Johnny

Last week, viewers watched as Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tried unsuccessfully to bond with Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) after hearing the boy would be at the park. Johnny made it crystal clear wants nothing to do with Chelsea.

When Billy (Jason Thompson) discovers Chelsea in the park, he doesn’t take too kindly to her being there. Although Chelsea tries her best to make an excuse for sitting in the park, Billy sees right through her act.

Then, Billy accuses Chelsea of waiting for the chance to “ambush” Johnny.

Ashley comes face-to-face with Tucker

The second Tucker made his grand entrance at Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Allison Lanier) vow renewal, he made it clear that he needed to talk to Ashley.

Tucker finally gets his wish when Asley returns to town. Surprising her at the Abbott mansion, he tries to make small talk. Ashley is in no mood for chit-chat and demands to know what Tucker wants from her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Ashley will be pulled in two different directions regarding Tucker. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) want Ashley to use Tucker to get dirt on Diane (Susan Walters, while Jack (Peter Bergman) warns Ashley to steer clear of her ex.

Who will Ashley listen to, and what is Tucker’s real agenda?

Be sure to tune in daily to find out the answers to those questions and more.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.