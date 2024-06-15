The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker collapses, Claire’s surprise, and Faith pressures Nick and Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal summer brings a shift in the dynamic on the hit CBS soap.

It’s summertime, which means a focus on the teen scene and the kids who tend to stay off-screen the rest of the year is coming.

The latest preview video for Y&R reveals three members are back on the canvas for the summer season.

That’s not all, either, as Tucker (Trevor St. John) has a health crisis in Paris, which will definitely have The Young and the Restless fans questioning his motives.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) takes a meeting with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in the park. Based on their initial interaction, it’s a safe bet things aren’t going to go well for the exes.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what else the Y&R preview video teases.

Family meetings and reunions take over Genoa City

In the footage, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a surprise for Claire (Hayley Erin). The newest Newman finally gets to meet her siblings.

Katie (Sienna Mercuri) and Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) are back from boarding school, and Victoria can’t wait for all her children to get acquainted. On the other hand, Billy (Jason Thompson) doesn’t look too happy as Victoria introduces Johnny and Katie to Claire.

Speaking of family reunions, the return of Faith (Reylynn Caster) calls for a family gathering at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house. Nick (Joshua Morrow), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are all there to celebrate Faith’s homecoming.

However, Faith has other things on her mind. Much to the dismay of her parents, Faith wants to hear their love story.

This likely ties into the stand-alone episode dedicated to Joshua Morrow’s 30th anniversary as Nick. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the episode airs on Friday, June 21.

What’s up with Tucker?

During a video chat, Tucker begins to have trouble breathing. Audra (Zuleyka Silver) freaks out as she watches Tucker collapse onto the coffee table.

Alright, this is Tucker we are talking about, so we can’t help but wonder if his health crisis is real. The timing comes as Audra plans to take Glissade away, which is definitely suspect.

However, making Tucker have a medical crisis, like a heart attack for real, would certainly add a new layer to him. It would also push forward the Audra business snoozefest of a storyline and maybe have Tucker reconnecting more with Devon (Bryton James).

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Tucker is faking or not and more!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.