The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci surprises Abby, Victor wants Noah’s help, and Tessa shocks Mariah

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Christmas brings cheer, shocking revelations, and some good-old-fashioned soap opera scheming.

No one does the holidays quite like the good people of Genoa City. The CBS daytime drama has lots of feel-good moments planed for Y&R fans to them in the Christmas spirit.

However, before the festivities start, the hit soap opera has some entertaining drama to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Christmas surprises

In the latest preview video released by CBS, Traci (Beth Maitland) shows up at the Chancellor mansion with bags filled with gifts. Abby (Melissa Ordway) opens the door to see her aunt bursting with the holiday spirit.

It’s a good thing Traci is there too. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Jack (Peter Bergman) and Chance (Conner Floyd) need some holiday cheer.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) continue to discuss their future. The happy couple has been talking about having a baby. However, Tessa throws Mariah a curveball she never saw coming.

Instead of having a biological baby, Tessa wants to know how Mariah feels about adoption. These two are certainly moving forward with their relationship.

Will Mariah be open to adoption, or will she want a biological one because of baby Dominic?

Victor (Eric Braeden) looks to his grandson Noah (Rory Gibson) for a little bit of help. The Y&R promo video features the mustache telling Noah he will be Victor’s right-hand man.

All signs point to this conversation being about Christmas. Noah did do a project for Newman Media but has made it pretty clear he doesn’t want to work with Adam (Mark Grossman).

Billy continues to play the bad seed

At Society, Billy (Jason Thompson) puts on quite a show for Adam’s sake. Billy promises that he will make Adam pay for destroying his life, and Adam doesn’t pay much attention to Billy until he falls over a table.

Although Lily (Christel Khalil) rushes over to help her man, Adam certainly gets the message that Billy is once again drunk. The Young and the Restless fans know this is all part of Billy’s latest scheme.

Billy wants the Newman men to think he has reverted back to his old ways. Yes, Lily is fully onboard with the plan and plays the part of the concerned girlfriend perfectly.

Genoa City is the place to be this Christmas. Y&R fans are in for one entertaining season. Be sure to tune in so not a second is missed.

