The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci gets a surprise, the Newman-Abbott feud continues, and more

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that next week’s showdowns will bring intense drama.

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) are feuding again — shocking, right?

And while Kyle (Michael Mealor) is caught in the middle by his own doing, he has more on his plate than his father and boss feuding to worry about.

Traci (Beth Maitland) remains in Paris while Ashley (Eileen Davidson) continues her treatment. She has gotten close to Alan (Christopher Cousins), and it seems it could be brewing into something more.

As Genoa City deals with the fallout of business decisions, feuds, and budding romances, expect plenty of movement in storylines.

The Abbotts are fired up

Jack is beyond angry about Kyle working for Victor and the idea that The Mustache is using his children to get to him.

When Jack confronts Victor, he is stoic, as expected. The two men have been enemies for years, only teaming up occasionally when it benefits the head of Newman Enterprises.

Expect things to get heated and threats to be made, as neither of these guys will back down.

Speaking of the Abbott family feuding, Summer (Allison Lanier) is furious with Kyle when she learns of his intention to move out.

She won’t let him take Harrison (Redding Munsell) away from her. She has stepped in as his mother, and Kyle has repeatedly attempted to disrespect that.

Not to mention, Kyle is working with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) again, likely adding to Summer’s anger. She voiced that to her parents on Friday’s episode, and it should surprise no one that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) disagree on how to help their daughter.

Traci receives a pleasant surprise

While in Paris, it’s been pretty dramatic for Traci.

She was there for Ashley and watched as Alan’s twin brother wreaked havoc.

With Ashley off getting treatment and hopefully integrated, Traci has time to enjoy herself, which she deserves.

When Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damien) show up, it’s a welcome surprise and distraction. They are embarking on Danny’s rockstar tour, which will, coincidentally, land them in Los Angeles for a brief stint on The Bold and the Beautiful.

They have some catching up to do!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.