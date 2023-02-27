The Young and the Restless spoilers: The fallout of Nate and Victoria’s steamy kiss

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s time for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic) to face the music of mixing business and pleasure.

Y&R has been teasing a Nate and Victoria pairing for weeks, although it feels more like months.

Even though Nate’s still with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), sparks fly between him and Victoria.

A previous promo video for the hit CBS soap opera tease Victoria and Nate get hot and heavy in her office as it appears Audra (Zuleyka Silver) walks in on their makeout session.

Now a new preview teases their second kiss that gets steamy and what comes next for Nate and Victoria.

Will he leave Elena to gamble on a fling with Victoria? The promo answers that question while teasing that things are not as they seem.

Nate and Victoria mix business and pleasure

The latest preview video hints that this week will focus heavily on Victoria and Nate’s relationship. They start all business, discussing who bought Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) debt and how Newman Enterprises can still take over McCall Unlimited.

Despite the recent obstacle, Victor (Eric Braeden) and his daughter are still determined to take over Tucker’s company. Victoria thinks it’s good business, but Victor wants a new company to lure Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the Newman business fold.

Back to Nate and Victoria, things take a turn for them as more of their kissing sesh is revealed. There’s no question they are into each other. As the footage teases, they just might do more than kiss.

Victoria questions Nate’s relationship with Elena

In the video, Nate admits to crossing a line, another tease he and Victoria make take their kissing even further. Nate declares his love for Elena.

The footage shows the couple having a loving moment involving him helping her with a necklace. Perhaps, Nate buys his lady love a guilt gift.

Meanwhile, as Nate insists Elena’s the one he wants, Victoria wonders if he needs more than Elena can give him. Victoria isn’t one to give up easily on something that she really wants, and it sounds like Nate’s her desire right now.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased Nate won’t just be dealing with his love life drama this week. Nate also attempts to broker peace between Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James), but things drastically backfire on him.

It’s going to be quite a week for Nate on Y&R!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.