The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer sets her sights on Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease trouble is coming for one couple.

Now that Kyle (Michael Mealor) has moved on with Audra (Zuleyka Silver), at least for now, Summer (Allison Lanier) is ready for a new man in her life, too.

It should come as no surprise to Y&R fans that Summer wants that man to be Chance (Conner Floyd).

The writers have been setting the stage for a Chance and Summer pairing since she grew close with him during the whole Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her death drama.

A new promo for the daytime drama hints that Summer’s ready to take the next step with Chance.

However, there’s just one problem. Chance already has a lady in his life.

Sharon worries Summer will go after Chance

In the footage, Summer spies on Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance at the park. Summer lurks as the two take a stroll together and share a kiss.

Later, at her house, Sharon fills Mariah (Camryn Grimes) in how she feels Chance has a new admirer in Summer. Mariah, of course, is no fan of Summer’s, so she worries Summer will ruin her mother’s new romance.

Unfortunately for Sharon, trouble is definitely brewing for her because Summer is ready to shake things up in her life. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed she and Kyle call a truce. It sounds like that leads to her finally realizing she might have a crush on someone else.

Summer chats with Daniel

A flip of the scene features Summer having a heart-to-heart with her brother. Summer can’t hide her happiness as she admits it’s time for her next adventure. Her mood has Daniel (Michael Graziadei) intrigued.

Daniel questions if her new adventure involves romance at all. It’s then that Summer finally admits she has feelings for Chance.

“I hate that Chance isn’t available,” she blurts out.

The preview video ends there, leaving Y&R fans wondering what Summer will do next.

Will Summer get her hooks into Chance, or will Sharon keep her man?

Summer’s love drama is just a glimpse of what’s going down on the hit CBS daytime drama this week. A previous promo video revealed that Phyllis finds herself in another unholy alliance with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

In other The Young and the Restless news. Former cast member and fan favorite Billy Miller, who played Billy Abbott on the show, passed away over the weekend.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, tributes from the soap world are pouring in for Billy as his death rocked the industry.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.