The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer puts Phyllis on blast, Audra wants Noah, and Adam and Billy spar

Summer isn't here for Phyllis' actions on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal tensions mount as truth bombs are dropped on the hit CBS soap opera.

There’s been a lot of drama in Genoa City lately, which won’t change anytime soon.

As the year winds down and the holidays draw near, relationships are tested more than ever on the daytime drama.

Actions having consequences appears to be the theme for upcoming episodes of Y&R.

Those who are forced to own up to their behavior include Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Noah (Rory Gibson).

Although for very different reasons, of course, bringing even more heat to Genoa City.

Summer lays into her mother

The latest preview video features Summer (Allison Lanier) putting Phyllis on blast for her anonymous phone call to Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), ratting out Diane (Susan Walters).

Summer doesn’t hold back as she screams at Phyllis for putting her family in danger, especially little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez). In true Phyllis fashion, she plays coy, but Summer isn’t buying her mother’s act.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Jeremy showing up in town causes a lot of trouble, and Summer’s showdown with Phyllis will be just the beginning.

Audra makes her move on Noah

The aftermath of Noah learning that Audra (Zuleyka Silver) was pregnant puts him in a vulnerable position with his ex.

Audra didn’t just show up in Genoa City for business to help Tucker (Trevor St. John). She has her sights set on a Noah reconciliation.

Noah gets more than he bargained for when he tries to apologize to Audra for what happened in London. Instead of accepting it, Audra goes all in with her seductive ways and admits Noah’s what she really wants.

Billy won’t back down

A chat between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) goes pretty much as Y&R fans expect between these two. They are both concerned about Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and her well-being.

However, despite everything Billy did to help Chelsea in her time of need, Adam thinks it’s time for him to back off. Billy won’t or can’t do that, which does not thrill Adam either. Whatever happens next between Billy and Adam is going to be good.

Just wait until Lily (Christel Khalil) finds out Billy’s digging in her heels with Chelsea. Lily also thinks it’s time Billy steps back too, and it’s impacting their relationship.

It’s a good thing Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has returned to town to give Lily a shoulder to lean on.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.