The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer makes her move on Chance

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there’s a new couple alert in Genoa City, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone.

After months of Summer (Allison Lanier) pining for Chance (Conner Floyd), Summer finally gets to shoot her shot.

Now that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Chance broke up, Summer has the green light to go get her man.

That’s exactly what she does this week on Y&R, too, when an unexpected opportunity presents itself.

While the rest of Genoa City gathers for the launch party of Sharon’s new company, Chance and Summer have a run it at Crimson Lights.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Summer is shocked to see that Chance didn’t attend the party but quickly learns Sharon and Chance are no longer a couple, so he skipped the event

Chance opens up to Summer on Y&R

Even though she’s sympathetic to Chance dealing with the end of his relationship, Summer is also thrilled. Summer sees Chance is kind of bummed and asks him out to dinner.

Chance takes her up on the dinner offer, and the two hit up Society. Once there, Chance opens up to Summer because he has a lot to get off his chest.

The dinner isn’t necessarily romantic, but it certainly sets the stage for what’s coming with these two. Y&R fans can easily see the connection between Summer and Chance, which has been growing for months.

Connor Floyd teases Summer and Chance pairing on Y&R

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Connor gave some insight into the slow-burning romance between Chance and Summer.

“I think it’s one of those things where they’re going to take it slow. They’re not going to jump into anything,” Connor shared with the outlet.

“Now that Sharon’s out of the picture, it’s kind of a new ball game. I think they’re looking at each other a little differently now, especially Chance, and it’s not one of these things they need to rush.”

The actor also hinted that Chance has found something in his relationship with Summer that he can’t really explain, so he’s just letting it blossom.

Connor also explained what’s happening with Summer is very different from his past relationships with Sharon and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

What do you think about a Chance and Summer romance?

Other The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Tucker (Trevor St. John) fights back against those who have walked away from him and wronged him.

A promo video for this week’s episode of Y&R reveals that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) fills Jack (Peter Bergman) in on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) falling off the wagon.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.