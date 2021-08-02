The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer exposes Tara and Phyllis seeks revenge

Summer finally comes clean about why she really left Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal it’s the truth bomb viewers have been waiting weeks to see play out on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Oh yes, it’s a must-see week filled with jaw-dropping moments as two lying schemers finally get what’s coming to them. The fallout of Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally (Courtney Hope) conspiring to get Summer (Hunter King) out of town will remind fans of old-school Y&R showdowns.

Tara freaks out on Sally

The latest The Young and the Restless preview video features Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) making it clear the truth about Summer leaving is about to come out.

Tara feels the walls close in her. After all, Kyle (Michael Mealor) already overheard her trying to calm down an upset Sally on the phone. The Y&R spoilers tease Tara faces questions from Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle, causing her to take action.

At the park, Tara loses it on Sally. Tara knows full well that her life will blow up if the truth comes out that she blackmailed Summer into leaving. The innocent act that got Tara in good with The Abbott men won’t work on them once her secret comes out.

Little do Sally and Tara know, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Summer are about to expose their dirty little secrets.

Phyllis on the warpath

It’s no secret that Phyllis is a mama bear on a mission. She knew from day one when Summer announced she was leaving that something was up with her daughter.

Thanks to her visit to Los Angeles, Phyllis has more ammunition to prove Sally and Tara were behind Summer’s sudden move to Italy. Phyllis recruits Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help her expose the two people who wronged their daughter.

They decide to give Summer one final push to see if she comes clean and it works. Summer breaks down over a video chat with Nick and Phyllis, admitting she was forced to leave town.

When Phyllis asks to know by who, Summer confirms what her mother already knew. It was Tara. The news doesn’t sit well with Phyllis, who vows Tara won’t get away with what she did.

Yes, Sally and Tara will finally face the consequences for their lying and scheming. Since the truth is finally coming out, fans can look forwards to a Skyle reunion.

Michael Mealor’s final day on the hit CBS daytime drama is almost here. The perfect way to write him out of the show is to have him reunite with Summer in Italy for their happily ever after, well, at least for now.

Are you ready for Phyllis to blow up Sally and Tara’s lives?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.