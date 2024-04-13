The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Kyle spiral and Claire the kidnapper

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that finding Claire (Hayley Erin) and Harrison (Redding Munsell) will take over the CBS soap.

This week ended with a party celebrating 40 years since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) first wedding.

The party went off without a hitch in a shocking soap twist.

All of that is about to change, though, as Y&R throws a curveball that will have fans talking well into May sweeps.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals a first look at Harrison and Claire going missing.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We know this has Jordan (Colleen Zenk) written all over it because she was lurking outside the party, but others believe Claire was the mastermind.

Chaos erupts at the Abbott mansion on Y&R

Friday ended with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and a tired Harrison heading home as Jordan watched them like a hawk. Claire also found Harrison’s favorite toy so she made her way to the Abbott home to give it to him.

The preview kicks off with a bit of flirting between Claire and Kyle. After returning the toy, Claire begins to leave, only to have Kyle looking all googly-eyed and asks her to stay.

A flip of the scene reveals Kyle regrets that move later. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) arrive home just as Summer (Allison Lanier) rushes upstairs in search of her son.

Kyle is freaking out, trying to explain to his parents that Claire took Harrison and it’s all his fault. Diane and Jack are shocked at the turn of events, and they aren’t the only ones.

Summer drops a bomb on Victoria

The Abbotts search for Harrison, but Summer makes a beeline for her Aunt Victoria (Amelia Heinle) in hopes of finding the missing boy. Summer doesn’t mince words as Victoria questions why Claire would have brought Harrison there.

“Claire took Harrison. They’re both missing,” a tearful Summer spats.

Disblief overcomes Victoria as she begins to grasp what has happened. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria questions whether she knows her daughter.

However, the spoilers also tease that Nikki goes rogue because she knows Claire didn’t kidnap Harrison.

Is Claire plotting with Jordan, or is she once again her victim?

Be sure to tune in to find out the answer to that question, as well as what happened to Harrison and Claire on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.