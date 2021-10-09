The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Kyle return and Sally schemes to impress Victoria

The Newman and Abbott families spend quality time with Kyle and Summer. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the drama is intense on the hit CBS soap opera with lies, plotting, and secrets being the name of the game.

A happy family reunion is the one bright spot amid all the craziness as two fan-favorites pop up for a brief stint. Yes, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) return to the daytime drama, but it’s so not in the capacity Y&R fans hoped.

Instead of having Kyle and Summer wed on-screen, which is the happy ending Skyle fans wanted to watch, they got married off-screen. Now, the newlyweds appear at Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) wedding in Tuscany.

The latest preview video shows Jack (Peter Bergman) commenting to Nate (Sean Dominic), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about the magic of Tuscany. Nikki responds it’s the perfect place for a wedding. Then Summer and Kyle make their entrance, leaving their friends and family delighted.

There’s no question it will be great to have Kyle and Summer back on the canvas. However, it’s disappointing to have them return for a wedding that wasn’t theirs.

Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde) also arrives at the celebration. The singer shares a happy moment with Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki.

Sally makes a bold move

The whole reason Sally (Courtney Hope) is at the wedding is to get Victoria to wear the gown she designed. Thanks to Adam (Mark Grossman) giving her a lift on The Newman jet, Sally’s able to put the next phase of her plan in motion.

Sally sneaks into Victoria’s room at The Newman Palazzo to swap out the wedding dresses. When Victoria suddenly walks in, Sally is forced to hide, holding the wedding dress Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) designed.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam helps Sally with her plan. Perhaps Adam’s the one who rescues Sally safely from Victoria’s room.

Ashland and Victor face-off with Billy

Billy (Jason Thompson) thinks he will take down Ashland with some help from his new friend Jesse Gaines Jr. (Jamison Jones). The two men arrive in Tuscany so Billy can stop the wedding.

When Ashland comes face to face with Billy, the business mogul prepares to reveal some pivotal information. However, Victor interrupts the moment, demanding to know what Billy Boy is doing there.

The Y&R preview video ends there, but it’s a safe bet a heated showdown between those three guys comes next.

Who’s ready for another juicy and entertaining week on the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.