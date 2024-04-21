The Young and the Restless spoilers: Southern Ashley, Victor’s curtain call, and Traci in the hot seat

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that it’s time to face the music on the hit CBS soap.

It’s almost May sweeps time, which means the good people of Genoa City are headed for trouble.

The kidnapping of Harrison (Redding Munsell) has upped the ante for Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

Although Claire (Hayley Erin) is missing, too, she’s getting a lot of the blame, thanks to Summer (Allison Lanier).

The new preview video from CBS has given Y&R fans a look at that and what Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) does to find Harrison and Claire.

We also meet Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) new alter — a southern belle with a saucy side.

Victor and Nikki up their game

At the Newman Ranch, Victor (Eric Braeden), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) form a plan to trap Jordan. They are waiting on a phone call from Jordan to get Harrison back.

Jack wants answers from Victor regarding their next move. The mustache uses theatrics to reveal it will be the last curtain call for Jordan by using leverage against her.

However, Nikki has a plan to get rid of her new enemy. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki meets up with Jordan.

In the footage, we see Nikki alone in an alley, anxiously waiting to face off. Nikki’s obviously on edge and jumpy, but will it really be Jordan she sees?

Traci can’t hide her Ashley problem

Meanwhile, a missing Harrison isn’t Jack or Traci’s (Beth Maitland) only concern. They are also dealing with Ashley’s multiple personalities, and another emerges before they can get her help.

Southern Ashley hits the town or, rather, the jazz club for a bit of fun. She gets in touch with her flirty side dressed like anything other than a Southern belle.

Over with Traci, she has a little catch-up sesh with her old pal Danny (Michael Damian), but she isn’t doing much talking. Danny wants to lend an ear to his friend, so he questions what it is that Traci is hiding.

We know it has everything to do with Ashley’s struggles and Harrison being kidnapped, but will she tell Danny about that?

Traci definitely needs to confide in someone. That’s for sure; she’s dealing with everyone’s problems.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens next with Jordan, Ashley, Nikki, and more on the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.