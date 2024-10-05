The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon frames Daniel, Diane flips out on Jack, and Heather bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are shaking up in Genoa City ahead of November sweeps.

This week, news of Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death spread throughout town as Daniel (Michael Graziadei) was left wondering what happened.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) worked overtime to get her story straight and put on a good face despite being terrified she would get busted.

In the latest preview video for Y&R, we see new twists and turns coming in the who killed Heather storyline.

It isn’t all about Heather, though, as the hit daytime drama prepares for sweeps month.

The Abbott family has been falling apart, and Diane (Susan Walters) is about to make things so much worse.

Sharon’s devious plan and Chance has news

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Sharon takes drastic measures to cover her tracks in Heather’s death. In true soap fashion, Sharon kept the bloody towels she used to clean up Daniel and Heather’s apartment.

Thanks to one final push from Cameron (Linden Ashby), Sharon frames Daniel by putting the bloody towels in one of his cabinets. It’s very sloppy, to say the least, proving yet again Sharon isn’t thinking.

A flip of the scene shows Chance (Conner Floyd) dropping a bit of a bombshell on Daniel. The cop suggests something unexpected occurred when tracing Heather’s phone.

We know Sharon downloaded an app to block the phone from being traced, so it’s a safe bet that’s the shocking news.

Meanwhile, a distraught Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) wants answers, and Chance won’t stop until she gets them. When Chance reveals he has one more person to question, we all know it’s Sharon who gets interrogated.

Will Sharon succeed in framing Daniel, or will Chance see right through the setup?

Diane has had enough

Over with Jack and Diane, their nice dinner goes awry after she lays into him because she does not see how much she’s changed. Diane goes off on her husband, accusing him of thinking she’s still the same “manipulative b***h” she used to be.

Jack isn’t having her outburst, but the footage cuts off before we can see where things are going between these two. Y&R spoilers did tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) relishes in causing chaos in the Abbott family.

Perhaps this is what the spoilers are talking about. After all, Kyle (Michael Mealor) stole an idea from Jabot this week, thanks to Diane leaving her computer open. Jack will no doubt blame his wife for that situation.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.