The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon confesses and Daniel and Lucy’s heartbreak

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal so many questions and very few answers are the name of the game in Genoa City.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so Y&R is setting the stage for an explosive month.

This week focused on Sharon (Sharon Case) spiraling as the hit CBS soap celebrated the 30th anniversary of Sharon Case in the role.

The Sharon-centric episode gave fans all the feels of nostalgia while also taking the story to the next level.

What happened between Sharon and Heather (Vail Bloom) also kicked off a new mystery.

The latest preview video gives The Young and the Restless fans a tease of the aftermath of Sharon going to the dark side.

Daniel gets a message

Y&R viewers have been wondering how Heather’s going MIA would be explained. In the video, we see the direction things seem to be going when Daniel (Michael Graziadei) looks confused and heartbroken.

Daniel informs Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) that Heather isn’t coming home. It’s a quick tease for fans, but as we know, the message Daniel receives isn’t from Heather.

The direction of his storyline seems to be headed as someone, likely Sharon, claiming to be Heather, texts Daniel some crazy reason for her to leave town. Heather’s choice should raise red flags for Daniel, but considering they have been fighting, that may not be the case.

What we do know is that The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Daniel gets a reality check after receiving bad news that leaves even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reeling.

Sharon faces her family

After her ordeal with Heather and visiting Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) grave, Sharon finally went home. Sharon isn’t in any frame of mind to face her family.

However, she’s forced to think on her feet because Nick (Joshua Morrow), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Faith (Reylynn Caster) are waiting for her, and they want answers. Instead, they get more questions and a wave of fear sweeping them.

The video features Sharon telling them she confessed before leaving Y&R fans to ponder what exactly that means. All bets are on her not coming clean about the Heather situation, and she will no doubt have Cameron (Linden Ashby) in her ear, telling her to hide the truth.

