The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally’s baby daddy results, Victoria has news, and Jack bonds with Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are not going the way some of the good people of Genoa City hoped.

It’s the end of February sweeps, which has been lackluster at best for the hit CBS soap opera.

There’s movement on a few storylines as the final week of sweeps plays out.

As one question is answered, more arise, with unexpected offers and twists taking center stage on the show.

The latest Y&R promo video hints at what exactly that means with a teaser that will have fans wondering what’s coming next.

Yes, a paternity bombshell hits Genoa City as DNA results confirm which Newman brother will become a dad.

Who’s Sally’s baby daddy?

In the new preview footage, Sally (Courtney Hope) is at Crimson Lights with Nick (Joshua Morrow) when she gets an alert: The test results are in. The look on both of their faces is pure shock and worry.

While the video doesn’t reveal if Nick or Adam (Mark Grossman) is the daddy, Y&R fans can expect this story to be far from over. Just because a DNA test comes back doesn’t mean the results are accurate.

There’s a very good chance the soap opera has a DNA test tampering storyline coming.

Victoria and Billy drop bombs on a family member

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Billy (Jason Thompson) makes a big change after a chat with Jack (Peter Bergman). It turns out the two brothers discuss Billy and a potential return to Jabot for him.

Cynical Billy doesn’t think Jack would ever make him co-CEO of Jabot. However, Jack proves him wrong by offering Billy the job if Billy really is interested in returning to the family business.

There’s no question that Billy needs some direction in his life but is returning to Jabot really the answer for him?

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has an update for her father on their quest to take over Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) company and buy his debt. Aside from sticking it to Tucker, Victor (Eric Braeden) wants to buy the company for Adam to run.

Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned because Victoria informs Victor that someone has already taken over Tucker’s debit and company. The news doesn’t leave Victor too pleased at all.

As for who the person is who beat the Newmans to the punch, Y&R fans will have to tune in to find out. Based on the way Ashely (Eileen Davidson) has been acting, all bets are on her swooping in and acquiring Tucker’s debt to gain the upper hand on him.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.