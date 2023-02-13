The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally’s baby daddy drama explodes throughout Genoa City

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera reveal that baby daddy drama officially explodes in Genoa City.

It’s February sweeps time, and that means Y&R is ready to drop some bombshells.

This week appears to be full of truth bombs and jaw-dropping moments.

One promo video for the daytime drama teases the bombshell that Jack (Peter Bergman) kicks Ashley (Eileen Davidson) out of the Abbott family mansion.

Now, a new preview reveals the CBS show also focuses on Sally (Courtney Hope) and her who’s the baby daddy dilemma.

Sally’s pregnancy news spreads like wildfire, and it’s time for her to face the music.

Nick spills the baby beans to Victoria

In the latest promo, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have a sibling bonding moment at Society. Victoria’s stunned to learn that Sally’s pregnant and that her brother is going to be a dad again.

Things take an awkward turn when Nick shares that he could be an uncle again. Victoria doesn’t hide her surprise to learn that Adam (Mark Grossman) may be the father of Sally’s baby too.

However, she does manage to focus on Nick and wonders what the baby news means for Nick’s future with Sally. If Adam does end up being the father, will Nick still want a relationship with the fiery redhead?

Will Adam learn the truth?

Although Nick knows Sally’s pregnant and that a paternity test is being done, Adam remains in the dark. Adam isn’t stupid, though, and senses something is up, especially as Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Sally have several hushed conversations.

In the promo footage, Sally tells someone that she’s pregnant and Adam might be the father. Obviously, it’s not Adam, but it could be Victoria having a little chat with Sally after her conversation with Nick.

The video doesn’t reveal if the paternity test comes back this week. All bets are on the test coming back before February sweeps are over.

The big question is, will the answer be legit or tampered with?

It is the soap opera way to mess with paternity tests, and both Chloe and Victoria would be the perfect culprits. They are both Team Nick all the way.

Other The Young and the Restless spoiler news includes Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) returning to Genoa city and facing off with Victor (Eric Braeden), while Ashley plays games with Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Who does Sally confide in about her pregnancy? Will Victoria keep Nick’s baby news secret?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.