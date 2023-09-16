The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally shocks Adam, Lily has news, and Phyllis pressures Tucker

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that big moves are being made on the hit CBS soap opera.

This week, Y&R dropped a few bombshells on fans, including Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) marriage already falling apart.

The latest preview video for the daytime drama reveals Tucker reverts back to his evil, manipulative ways.

Let’s just say that Tucker finds a common ally in Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which should not surprise anyone.

Aside from the Ashley and Tucker drama, a new mystery is brewing for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James).

Oh yes, The Young and the Restless has some jaw-dropping moments coming up.

Sally and Lily drop truth bombs

The video opens up with a clip of Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman) drinking at the jazz club lounge.

Adam looks confused as he wonders if Sally is asking him to dinner. Sally seems to have shocked herself but does admit that, yep, that’s exactly what’s happening.

It sure seems like the writers are setting the stage for an Ally reunion.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily gets some disturbing news from Victor (Eric Braeden). The promo reveals that Lily learns Victor sold his stake in Chancellor-Winters.

Lily breaks the news to Devon. They question who Victor sold his part of the company to, which Lily points out is the million-dollar question.

These two siblings are sent out on a quest to discover the mystery buyer.

As Y&R fans know, Christel is pregnant, so the new mystery helps send Lily off-screen so Christel can take maternity leave.

Tucker and Phyllis team up

For weeks now, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has been insisting to her children Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) that she’s reformed after faking her own death.

The promo teases that’s so not true at all. Phyllis meets with Tucker at the Genoa City Athletic Club.

They have a tense chat where Phyllis demands to know more about his plan. In true Tucker fashion, he pushes back, telling her it’s a need-to-know basis.

Tucker’s bound and determined to bring down Jabot, so odds are what they are talking about has to do with that. Phyllis will once again find herself backed into a corner and align with Tucker against her best judgment.

Things are heating up on Y&R, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.