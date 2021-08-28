The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally gets an invitation from Adam and Ashland in crisis

Not all the men in Genoa City are put off by Sally’s scheming ways. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that a new couple is in the works, while the future of two other couples hangs in the balance.

As the summer winds down, the good people of Genoa City face romantic obstacles, embark on new beginnings and deal with a health issue that might not be as much of a crisis as it appears. Oh yes, the CBS soap opera isn’t holding back with new storylines while taking current storylines to the next level.

Nick questions Phyllis

Last week, Sally (Courtney Hope) made her first move in getting revenge against Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Sally, not so casually, commented to Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she’s noticed Phyllis spending a lot of time with Jack (Peter Bergman).

It looks like the seed of doubt were planted in Nick’s mind. The latest Y&R preview video features Nick questioning Phyllis’ feelings for Jack.

No, he doesn’t call her out. Instead, Nick plays the hypothetical game, asking if they weren’t a couple, would Phyllis think about rekindling her romance with Jack.

All signs certainly point to the writers revisiting a Phyllis and Jack romance, which means poor Nick will likely be left out in the cold.

Adam asks Sally out

While Nick struggles in the romance department, his brother Adam (Mark Grossman) takes a giant step forward to move past Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Adam asks Sally to accompany him to Newman Media’s launch party.

Sally plays coy with her response in the preview video. However, The Young and the restless spoilers tease that Adam does have Sally on his arm at the party.

Viewers have noticed sparks flying between Adam and Sally, as has Chelsea’s best friend Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The latter has even warned Sally about spending time with Adam. A warning Sally clearing isn’t adhering to.

Nate helps Ashland

Ashland (Richard Burgi) suffers another health crisis in public. This time around, Ashland is at Crimson Lights, when he suffers from shortness of breath.

Lucky for Ashland, Nate (Sean Dominic) just so happens to be there to see him struggling. The business mogul tries to convince the good doctor he just needs a moment, and the health crisis will pass. Nate wonders if Ashland is really okay as the incident unfolds.

Is Ashland’s latest incident real, or is it just his latest move to keep people, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle), believing he is sick?

There’s so much going down on Y&R! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.