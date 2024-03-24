The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis gets payback on Danny and Christine

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) isn’t about to let Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) have their happily ever after.

Phyllis remains bitter that Danny chose Christine over her.

Y&R fans know that a scorned Phyllis always means trouble for her and those she feels wronged her.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap reveals part of how Phyllis plans to seek her revenge.

It should surprise no one that Phyllis’ first move is a bit childish as well as spur of the moment.

Let’s take a look at how Phyllis ruins a moment between Christine and Danny.

Phyllis springs into action after eavesdropping

In the video clip, Danny and Christine are hitting the sheets in a GAC hotel room. A flip of the scene shows Phyllis listening outside the door.

Walking away, Phyllis sees the fire alarm and with very little thinking, decides to pull it. Phyllis, of course, doesn’t stick around to see what happens but quickly scurries away as alarm bells go off.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis wasn’t done playing games with Christine and Danny, and that’s certainly the case.

Lauralee Bell reacts to Phyllis’ latest move on Y&R

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Lauralee opened up about the latest in the love triangle, which began back in the 80s.

The actress hinted that this time around, things are very different for Christine and Danny, even though he’s headed back out on tour.

“They’re a solid couple,” Lauralee shared with the outlet.

Even Phyllis sees the difference, which prompts her to spy on the couple as they head to their hotel room. Obviously, that leads Phyllis to pull the fire alarm, as we see in the above video.

“What Phyllis does just remind me of the Phyllis we all know and love because it’s just that entertaining,” the actress expressed to Soap Opera Digest.

No doubt the Phyllis moment is certainly something for Y&R fans to look forward to next week but that’s not all that’s going down on the show.

A previous Y&R preview video hinted that Phyllis isn’t the only one out for revenge in Genoa City.

Lily (Christel Khalil) has a score to settle with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather (Vail Bloom) for being cheaters. The scandal has lit a fire under Lily, who’s standing up and taking charge, which will not be good for her lying ex and his baby mama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.